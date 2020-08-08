Martin County mask order no longer in effect for general public

The mask ordinance requiring all Martin County residents to wear face coverings where social distancing is not possible has expired.
The order was passed unanimously back on July 7 after a meeting that took several hours.
County officials decided not to renew the order.
In downtown Stuart, several people could be seen not wearing face coverings Saturday afternoon now that the order has expired.
However, other people were seen wearing masks they say out of an abundance of caution.
"The facts are the facts," said Alison Schoppe, Martin County resident. "I mean you just have to see, if the curve was going down and the numbers were reflecting something different, I’d be all for it. But I think it’s important to respect the trend and right now the trend is going up."
Facial coverings are still required for employees working inside grocery stores, restaurants, retail stores, and gyms.
That specific order will not expire unless the state of the local emergency ends, or Martin County officials decide that it is not longer needed.
Scripps Only Content 2020