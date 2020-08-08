Over 500 backpacks distributed to students in Lake Park

As many people are preparing their children for the new school year, some families may not have the resources necessary to get their children ready. But one South Florida community is working to change that.
On Saturday in Lake Park, members and volunteers with the town as well as donors held their fifth annual "Back 2 School Extravaganza."
The event usually includes a BBQ and chili cook off. But since COVID-19, the town found a new way to deliver the new backpacks with a drive-thru.
The town manager says children were able to pick from a variety of colors and with these backpacks, students will be ready for school.
Town manager John D'Agostino said, “They have rulers, they have pens, they have pens, pencils, notebooks. They everything that they need as a student to start the school year successfully.”
In all, the town of Lake Park gave out over 500 backpacks.
