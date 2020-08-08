Palm Beach County sees positive turn in fight against COVID-19

There is an encouraging sign in the COVID-19 fight. Palm Beach County Mayor David Kerner said new cases in the county are now trending down.
Those comments came as county leaders called for continued compliance as they combat community spread. Kerner said Palm Beach County had 377 new cases. There were four new patients admitted to hospitals because of the coronavirus.
"It's an unfortunate metric that 27 people have passed away in this county over the last 24 hour period as a result of COVID-19. That is also in light of 180 deaths statewide," he said.
Toby Jackson wants even more action to be taken to fight the coronavirus, even if that means businesses being closed.
"To let everything flyover because we ready to go clubbing, shopping, normal without the mask," Jackson said.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
As for the businesses that remain open, the county's COVID-19 education compliance teams are still out on the streets. The focus is on enforcement. After thousands of inspections, 52 written warnings have been issued 24 businesses have been closed and seven notices of violations have been issued.
Brittani Verhoeven agrees with the policy. She works in a restaurant.
"It's awesome. I feel like the guests shouldn't be out doing their thing after 11 o'clock," she said. "I mean, we're allowing them to come in and eat, so kind of live that normal life, but then they're also able to go home and we're safe."
County leaders also said the future is at stake. They're emphasizing how important it is to complete census forms.
"Palm Beach County has maintained the message that completing the Census is vital to continue the services of health care, public safety, infrastructure, roads, education and nutrition," Commissioner Mack Bernard said.
