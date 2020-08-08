Small plane makes emergency landing on Sawgrass Expressway

A small plane made an emergency landing on the Sawgrass Expressway Friday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP said the pilot is safe and is the only occupant on the plane.
The incident happened just east of University Drive. The plane was moved to the right shoulder and the eastbound right and center lanes are blocked as of 11 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
On Saturday the plane remained on the median. FHP advised motorists to use caution driving through the area.
Scripps Only Content 2020