Palm Beach County Animal Control hold spay/neuter event

Palm Beach County Animal Control was busy this weekend. They hosted their annual "Op around the clock".
It's a 2-day spay and neuter event focused on community cats and a backlog of kittens that are waiting to be adopted from partner rescue organizations.
The goal was to spay and neuter over 180 cats.
Animal Control says that after COVID-19 caused elective surgeries to stop at clinics in Florida.
A team of veterinarians from North Carolina traveled down to help.
Elizabeth Harfmann of Palm Beach County Animal Control said, “They were in an area where they are not seeing the same number of animals as we have here in Palm Beach County. So they donated their team of surgeons to come down and help our team of surgeons that put this great event together and help with that backlog of animals to get them in and get them spayed and neutered.”
If you'd like to adopt or volunteer, visit pbcgov.com/animal.
