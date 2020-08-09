7 people arrested in Indian River County drug bust

Seven people are facing charges after the Indian River County Sheriff's Office served two search warrants Friday.
Deputies received multiple drug complaints and numerous calls about two residences.
According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, 15 calls for service have been made so far in 2020 about the residence at 680 Ninth Place, including calls for drug overdoses, grand theft auto, disturbances and searches for wanted subjects. One neighbor told deputies they repeatedly had people mistakenly knocking on their door trying to buy drugs.
Deputies said 10 calls for service have been made so far in 2020 regarding 66 44th Ave., including drug incidents, drug overdoses, searches for wanted subjects and trespassing complaints.
Detectives began a drug investigation into both residences and determined that Robert King had been selling drugs from both locations.
Arrest warrants were obtained for King, as well as search warrants for both residences.
On Friday, the SWAT team served both search warrants and recovered fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a BB gun altered to appear as a firearm.
King faces two counts of sale of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a child care facility, two counts of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He had also been arrested in March for sale of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a church, display of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Since bonding out of jail from his March arrest, King was caught violating his bond conditions twice and the State Attorney's Office was in the process of revoking his bond.
Richard Camacho faces charges of maintaining a public nuisance home and resisting arrest without violence. Heather Mahaffey faces a charge of maintaining a public nuisance home. Lisa Atchley faces charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Gwendolyn Behen faces a charge of resisting arrest without violence. John Schneider faces a charge of resisting arrest without violence. Mary Beth Elliott faces charges of possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
Scripps Only Content 2020