Seven people arrested in Indian River County

Seven people are facing charges after the Indian River County Sheriff's Office (IRCSO) served two search warrants on Friday.
IRCSO received multiple drug complaints and numerous calls about two residences for service requiring a patrol deputy response.
According to IRCSO, 15 calls for service have been made so far in 2020 about the residence at 680 9th Place, including calls for drug overdoses, grand theft auto, disturbances and searches for wanted subjects. One neighbor told deputies they repeatedly had people mistakenly knocking on their door trying to buy drugs.
IRCSO says 10 calls for service have been made so far in 2020 regarding 66 44th Avenue including drug incidents, drug overdoses, searches for wanted subjects and trespassing complaints.
Special Investigation Unit detectives began a drug investigation into both residences and determined that Robert King had been selling drugs from both locations.
Arrest warrants were obtained for King as well as search warrants for both residences.
On Friday, the IRCSO SWAT team served both search warrants and recovered fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a BB gun altered to appear as a firearm.
Robert King was charged with two counts of sale of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a child care facility, two counts of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He had also been arrested in March for sale of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a church, display of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Since bonding out of jail from his March arrest, King was caught violating his bond conditions twice and the State Attorney's Office was in the process of revoking his bond.
Richard Camacho is charged with maintaining a public nuisance home and resisting arrest without violence. Heather Mahaffey is charged with maintaining a public nuisance home. Lisa Atchley is charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Gwendolyn Behen is charged with resisting arrest without violence. John Schneider is charged with resisting arrest without violence. Mary Beth Elliott is charged with possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
Scripps Only Content 2020