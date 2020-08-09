Seven people arrested in Indian River County

Robert King was charged with two counts of sale of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a child care facility, two counts of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He had also been arrested in March for sale of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a church, display of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Since bonding out of jail from his March arrest, King was caught violating his bond conditions twice and the State Attorney's Office was in the process of revoking his bond.