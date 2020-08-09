State's coronavirus death toll rises by 182 to 8,109; cases climb by 8,502

Florida's new coronavirus deaths increased by 182, which was 2 more than the day before, and the toll surpassed 8,000 residents as cases increased by more than 8,000 for the first time in one week, a U.S.-high 8,502, the Florida Department of Health announced Saturday.
Total daily tests remained under 100,000 at 99,625 and the positive rate of daily tests decreased to 13.13 from 13.82 when there were 87,722 tests. The positivity rate for first-time cases dropped from 10.08 to 9.91. The state target rate is under 10.0 percent.
Palm Beach County's fatalities increased by 10 to 929, the second in the state behind Miami-Dade, after a record 27 on Friday.
On the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie climbed by 3 to 163 after a record 12 the day before. Martin rose by 1 to 92 and Indian River went up 3 to 52. Okeechobee increased to 10 with the death of a 78-year-old woman after its first 2 deaths were reported on July 25. Miami-Dade climbed by 29 and Broward rose by 7.
Florida represented 15.7 percent of the cases and 18.6 percent of the deaths in the United State on Saturday.
Florida is in sixth place in the United States ahead of Illinois with 8,109 deaths of residents and 8,238 including nonresidents, which rose from 124 to 129.
Texas is in fifth place with 8,343 residents' deaths, including the addition of a U.S.-high 274, compared with a record 322 last week. California reported 178 new deaths after a state-record 202 Wednesday, and is in third place overall with 10,189.
New hospitalizations rose by 521 compared with 601 the day before.
Cases
Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 2.6 percent of the state's 21.48 million population with 526,577, second in the nation. In one week, cases have risen by 46,549 at 9.7 percent.
California is in first place overall with 545,787 cases, including the addition of 7,371, which was second in the nation Saturday. Texas was third with 6,959 cases and is third overall with 481,483. New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fourth at 420,345 with 703 more.
Friday's increase was 7,686 after Thursday's 7,650, Wednesday's 5,409, Tuesday's 5,446, Monday's 4,752 and Sunday's 7,104, which at the time was the lowest since 6,336 on July 6 after the Independence Day weekend. Last Saturday's rise was 9,642.
The last time there were cases more than 10,000 was Saturday, July 26 rise of 12,299.
Cases in Florida had stayed below 2,000 until June 13 with 2,581 and they often were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
The cases record was 15,300 was July 5 – the highest daily figure ever in the United States. The second highest is 13,965 on July 16.
In Palm Beach County, new cases were 486 compared with 377 the day before. The record was 1,171 July 5 for a total of 36,114, including residents and nonresidents.
Miami-Dade's cases increased 1,718 compared with 1,809 the day before, and Broward at 868 vs. 688. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise over one day was 70 in St. Lucie, 35 in Martin, 38 in Indian River and 14 in Okeechobee.
Deaths
Five times deaths surpassed 200. The state death record of 257 was set last Friday after 225 Wednesday, 245 Tuesday, 252 one week ago Thursday, 216 one week ago Wednesday. Florida reported 120 deaths Thursday.
Deaths were lower from weekend data. On Monday, they rose a U.S. high-73 and 62 on Sunday. There were back-to-back days of 77 the previous Sunday and Monday. The previous lowest death increase was 35 on July 13.
The first two deaths were announced on March 6. On June 16, Florida was in 11th place.
Florida's deaths have hit triple digits all within the past few weeks.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Friday and not the number of fatalities that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. So far, the most deaths occurred on July 16 with 163.
In the state report Saturday, 186 new deaths were listed but 4 were removed from the previous day's report because it was determined not to be coronavirus related for a total increase of 182.
Pinellas is in fourth place with 497 deaths, a rise of 16, and Hillsborough climbed by 2 to 388. Lee has 334, with an increase of 5.
In South Florida, there were 54 of the 182 deaths reported for a total of 3,877 at 47.8 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent.
Deaths rose by 1,087 in the state over seven days for 15.5 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 96 for 11.5 percent. Two months ago the one-week figure was in the mid 200s. The U.S. figure is 4.5 percent with the world at 5.9 percent.
Miami-Dade climbed to 1,838, which is 191 more in one week. Broward increased to 789 with a rise of 47 in one week.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 21 states, including Iowa at 926 with 11 more. Nevada is at 949, which is 20 ahead of Florida after gaining 29.
The state on Saturday identified 10 fatalities in Palm Beach County with 6 men (79, 85, 87, 88, 94, 95) and 4 women (43, 78, 90, 90). St. Lucie's were 2 men (63, 64) and 2 women (74., 82). Martin reported a 46-year-old man and Indian River added three men (80, 81, 83).
Testing
The total now is 3,952,028, fourth in the nation, behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. That Florida figure is 18.4 percent of Florida's population, though some people tested more than once.
The overall positive rate was a record 13.32 percent Saturday compared with 13.27 Friday.
Several weeks ago the daily rate was around 2-3 percent but has risen to 13.13. The record is 20.71 percent on July 8 when there were 51,686 tests.
The record test total was 142,964 July 11.
In Palm Beach County, the first-time new cases positive rate has remainder at 10.0 percent and below for 11 days in a row. The latest figure was 7.5 percent compared with 7.4 the day before and 7.7 two days ago. The high was 11.0 percent over two weeks on July 27.
Miami-Dade's figure decreased from 14.5 to 13.4 percent and a low of 12.6 five days earlier. Miami-Dade's highest was 26.4 on July 8. In Broward, the percentage was 9.8 percent and 9.7 the day before and a two-week low of 8.3 five days earlier.
Elsewhere, St. Lucie was 8.7 after 12.7 the day earlier and a two-week low of 6.9 five days earlier. Martin posted 10.2 compared with 12.7 the day before and a 14-day low of 3.9 six days earlier. Indian River's latest figure was 5.6 percent after 5.1 the day before and a two-week low of 4.6 on July 25. Okeechobee's rate was 17.3 percent, with only 81 tests, compared with 30.2, surpassing the high of 26.1 percent on July 31.
With more testing and no requirements for someone to take a test, the median age is at 40, but 42 for tests reported Friday.
Palm Beach County has 36,600 cases out of 277,215 total tested for 13.2 percent overall, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything 10.0 percent and above is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 131,217 positive cases out of 676,584 tested for 19.4 percent, and Broward is second with 61,614 cases and 430,054 tested for 14.3 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 3,802 of 25,496 for 14.9 percent. In St. Lucie, it's 5,695 out of 42,594 for 13.4 percent, Indian River with 2,488 of 26,780 for 9.3 percent and Okeechobee 1,027 of 6,527 for 15.7 percent.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths.
It is 1.6 percent in the state for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 3.2 percent in the United States and 3.7 percent worldwide, which neared 129,000 deaths and neared 19.8 million cases Saturday.
Palm Beach County's rate was 2.6 percent, compared with Broward at 1.3 percent and Miami-Dade with 1.4 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 2.9 percent in St. Lucie, 2.4 percent in Martin, 2.2 percent in Indian River and 1.0 percent in Okeechobee.
Florida has 378 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 498 per million. New York, which represents 19.9 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,688 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 93.5 per million.
Age breakdown
The youngest deaths are a 9-year-old girl from Putnam as well as the two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward, who are the only three in the 5-14 age class.
There are 20 deaths in the 15-24 class with no increase. Monday's increases were a 16-year-old girl from Miami and 17-year-old boy from Manatee. Broward includes a 20-year-old man as a 16-year-old girl from Lee, a 17-year-old boy from Pasco and a 22-year-old woman from Palm Beach County.
Fifty-five people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus, which was an increase of 1.
A total of 2,691 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 63 in one day.
Ninety-two percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 62. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 26 percent age 55 and older and 6 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 8,770 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 152, and 185 were hospitalized, which was an increase of 2. From ages 5-14, there are 20,498, an increase of 419 with 152 in the hospital at one time, which is an increase of 6.
From the infant to 54 age group, 378,003 of the 520,846 residents have tested positive. But in that group, 598 have died, an increase of 11, for a 0.16 death percentage.
From infant to 64, there are 445,471 cases. A total of 1,407 have died, an increase of 32 for a 0.32 percentage.
Cities
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 9,121, an increase of 97. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose 72 to 6,472 followed by Boca Raton at 4,942 up from 4,877, Boynton Beach at 3,224 from 3,186 and Delray Beach at 2,486 vs. 2,443. A total of 799 in the county not designated by a city.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 3,366, an increase of 39, followed by Fort Pierce at 2,062, up 23, and Stuart with 1,837 vs. 1,817.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, increased by 2 to 369 compared with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 30,251 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 26,972 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 2,807 is in Palm Beach County, an increase of 23c ompared with 37 the day before; 336 in Martin, which was no change; 367 in St. Lucie with an increase of 8, Indian River increased by 2 to 189 and Okeechobee went up by 3 to 99.
Long-term care
Forty-three percent of the deaths, 3,462 3,378 are residents and staff of long-term care, including 377 in Palm Beach County, which is second most in the state behind 628 in Miami-Dade. The state increase was 84 and in Palm Beach County it was 5 more.
National
Since the first death was reported five months ago on Feb. 29, the toll has risen to 165,070, an increase of a world-high 976 Saturday, according to Worldometers.info.
Johns Hopkins reports 162,395, a gain of 1,147.
Cases reached 5,149,723, with an increase of 54,199, according to Worldometers.info. They have exceeded 70,000 seven times, including a record 78,446 one week ago Friday.
Last Saturday in the U.S., there were 1,123 more deaths and 58,135 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 7,176 at 4.5 percent.
New York has the most deaths in the nation with 32,831, including 9 more Saturday, among the lowest since the outbreak, after a high of 799 in April.
Among other states in the top 10 for deaths: No. 2 New Jersey with 17, No. 4 Massachusetts 12, No. 7 Illinois 18, No. 8 Pennsylvania 11, No. 9 Michigan none, No. 10 Connecticut no data..
Also, No. 12 Georgia 69, No. 13 Arizona 56. No. 24 Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, reported 16 additional deaths.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 17.4 percent of the 5,611 additional deaths Saturday and 22.6 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 40,559 at 5.9 percent.
Last Saturday's death increase was 5,664.
Cases increased by 262,524 behind a record 289,648 on July 24.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 841 after a record 1,554 on July 29 to pass 100,000 at 100,543. Brazil added 46,305 cases for a total of 2,967,064 – more than half as many as No. 1 U.S.
Mexico reported 695 more deaths late Saturday compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 52,006 in third place.
India added 875 deaths to rise to 43,453 and in fifth place. The Asian nation also reported 65,156 cases two days after a record 62,160 casey for a third-place total of 2,152,020, behind the U.S. and Brazil.
Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom's deaths increased from 98 to 65 for a total of 46,566. The daily high was 1,172. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 12 deaths, among the lowest since the pandemic. No. 7 France added and No. 8 Spain didn't report any data.
No. 9 Peru reported 195 deaths and No. 10 Iran had 132.
Russia is in fourth place in the world in cases with 882,347, including an additional 5,212. The nation gained 129 deaths for 11th place.
No. 17 Canada reported 6 deaths to rise to 8,976, as well as 236 cases.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," reported 5 new deaths Friday for a total of 5,763 in 22nd and 41 cases. Neighboring Norway remained at 256 for the fifth day in a row, as well as 48 more cases.
No. 26 China, the original epicenter of the world, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and added 23 cases Sunday after 127 one week ago, the most since early April.
Japan added 6 deaths for 1,039 as well as 1,624 cases five days after a record 1,998. Cases have been above 1,000 for six day in a row.
