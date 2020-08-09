Tax free weekend leads to large tech sales in Martin County

An unprecedented start to the school year is leading to an unprecedented tax free shopping weekend.
Students in Martin County are heading back to school on August 11.
District officials say 38% of the 16,000 students will be going to school from home online.
At the Best Buy in Stuart, Julien Garcon, Computer Supervisor, said the need for laptops is at all time high.
On the store's tax exempt sheet are over 30 items including computers, headphones, and web cameras.
One customer inside the store said his kids will be attending school virtually on Tuesday and that the demand for computers is high and the supply is low.
"I don't think it's as much a fear as it is a consistency," said Ryan, shopping for a laptop for his kid. "The biggest thing we hear is that if there is a case that happens in the school, they're going to quarantine everybody and send you home. So instead of dealing with the back and forth, we're just going to start them at home and try to ride it out for awhile and see what happens."
Garcon said the the tax free sale on top of the student discount can lead to some large savings.
Garcon said people who came inside the store last week decided to wait until tax free weekend to buy their more expensive items.
