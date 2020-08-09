Woman charged with DUI Manslaughter after fatally striking bicyclist in Jupiter

A woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI manslaughter after she struck and killed a bicyclist Saturday night, according to Jupiter police.
On Saturday, August 8, at approximately 11 p.m., Jupiter police responded to the 600 block of S. U.S. Highway 1 in reference to the crash.
The bicyclist, an adult man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle, Janelle Elizabeth Nutting, 32, was placed into custody and charged with DUI Manslaughter.
She is expected to face a judge Monday morning.
