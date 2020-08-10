Bill Brooks' Food For Families food drive runs now through Aug. 14

The need for families in the community to have access to healthy meals is growing each day and that’s why WPTV is kicking off the annual food drive early.
However, this year the event will be held online.
United Way of Palm Beach County is teaming up with the United Way chapters throughout the Treasure Coast to shed light on the growing gap in resources.
"The demands have really exceeded the amount of donations we have available," said Dr. Laurie George, president and CEO of United Way of Palm Beach County. "That's why, with the partnership with WPTV, we're coming out this summer, because we know with the school year starting the needs are just continuing to grow and the resources aren't there."
As the pandemic wears on, the nonprofit organization has received a tremendous surge in requests from South Florida residents who are looking for assistance with food, shelter and access to care.
There are also more inquiries from local nonprofits that are seeking financial support to facilitate additional deliveries to senior citizens unable to leave their home.
"We're partnering with the government, we're partnering with the school district, but private donations are desperately needed to fill in the gaps to ensure that every resident has access to food," said George.
This week's virtual food drive is part of WPTV's Bill Brooks' Food For Families.
The event is usually held close to Thanksgiving but is taking place early to assist families who have been affected by COVID-19.
Donations from the community will benefit families all across South Florida and can be directed towards a specific county.
Bill Brooks' Food For Families is named in honor of WPTV's former vice president and general manager.
Brooks was the former general manager of WPTV from 1981-98. He died after a battle with cancer.
To make a donation, text HungerHelp to 41444 to donate any amount or call 561-364-3245 on Aug. 14.
For more information about supporting the Bill Brooks' Food For Families, click here.
Scripps Only Content 2020