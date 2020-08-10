Boynton Beach axe throwing bar fights closure

An axe throwing bar in Boynton Beach was closed down last week after code enforcement told them they're an indoor entertainment business, which cannot be open under Phase One of Florida's reopening plan.
Joey Magee opened Game of Axes last year.
COVID-19 forced the business to close in March, but when Palm Beach County entered Phase One, Game of Axes reopened because Magee said they are not a bar or restaurant.
"We were classified upon here law as an archery range," Magee said.
Last Wednesday, the county's COVID-19 task force showed up.
"They came to shut us down," Magee said.
The citation said Game of Axes is a bar, and Magee said that even though their name has the word "bar" in it, they are licensed as a range.
"They said you can serve alcohol and you can serve food because of your license, but once they have their food they cannot throw. They cannot do axe throwing here," Magee said.
Two visits from code enforcement have created confusion for Magee, who feels Game of Axes should be allowed to open.
Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner said the issue boils down to what the business offers.
"The interpretation of the senior staff and lawyers at the county have determined that it is an entertainment venue," Kerner said.
Kerner added that since Magee seems to be open to complying, the county could work with him to reopen.
"There is a process where we try to work through a safety plan for this gentleman," Kerner said.
Which is good news for Magee, who said they won't last long with their doors closed.
Magee said he and several others plan to attend the county commission meeting on Tuesday and plead their case to the county commission.
