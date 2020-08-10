Census Bureau looking to hire workers

It only happens once a decade, and if you are looking for a job, you could be part of it.
The 2020 census is underway, and the bureau needs more people to become door knockers to receive forms from people who have not responded.
If you haven’t filled out the census yet, whether online or on paper, you may be getting a knock at your door soon.
The Census Bureau said it is beginning to visit homes this week for people who have not filled out their 2020 census form.
The in-person visits started as a test run last month with strict COVID-19 guidelines in place, but it is now is getting into full swing.
The bureau says many door knockers have dropped out because of concerns over the pandemic, so they are now looking for more.
The job pays at least $16 an hour in Palm Beach County.
Local leaders say the census is vital to our future, helping to determine how much federal money is allocated to communities for services and infrastructure.
