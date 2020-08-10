Coronavorus subsides in state with 77 new reported deaths, 6,229 cases

Florida's new coronavirus deaths subsided to 77, compared with 182 the day before, and cases increased by 6,229, which was the lowest in 6 days, as weekend data are traditionally lower, the Florida Department of Health announced Sunday.
Total daily tests remained under 100,000 again at 85,383 and the positive rate of daily tests decreased to 12.07 from 13.13 when there were 99,724 tests. The positivity rate for first-time cases dropped from 9.89 to 8.49, the lowest in two weeks and under the 10.0 percent target.
Palm Beach County's fatalities increased by 2 to 931, second in the state behind Miami-Dade, after a record 27 on Friday and 10 Saturday.
On the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie climbed by 3 to 166. Martin rose by 2 to 94 and Indian River went up 1 to 56. Okeechobee increased to 12 with 2 new fatalities after its first 2 deaths were reported on July 25. Miami-Dade climbed by 27 and Broward rose by 14.
Florida is in sixth place in the United States ahead of Illinois with 8,186 deaths of residents and 8,385 including nonresidents, which remained at 129. Illinois has 7,845, including 5 more Sunday.
Texas is in fifth place with 8,459 residents' deaths, including the addition of a U.S.-high 116 Sunday, compared with a record 322 last week. California reported 104 new deaths after a state-record 202 Wednesday, and is in third place overall with 10,293. Louisiana had the fourth-most deaths Sunday, 56, and is in 11th place.
Florida represented 13.0 percent of the cases and 14.3 percent of the deaths in the United State on Sunday.
New hospitalizations rose by 254 compared with 521 the day before.
Cases
Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 2.5 percent of the state's 21.48 million population with 532,806, second in the nation. In one week, cases have risen by 45,674 at 9.4 percent.
California is in first place overall with 554,160 cases, including the addition of 8,373, which was third in the nation Sunday. Texas had the third-most cases Sunday, 4,879 cases and is third overall with 486,362. New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fourth at 420,860 with 515 more.
Florida's case increase Sunday was the lowest since 4,752 on Monday.
Because of the impending arrival of Tropical Storm Isaias, most state testing sites were closed one week ago Friday through Monday with Sunday always closed. They reopened Tuesday.
Saturday's increase was 8,502, the first time in one week the number was above 8,000.
Friday's increase was 7,686 after Thursday's 7,650, Wednesday's 5,409, Tuesday's 5,446, Monday's 4,752 and last Sunday's 7,104, which at the time was the lowest since 6,336 on July 6 after the Independence Day weekend. One week Saturday the rise was 9,642.
The last time there were cases more than 10,000 was Saturday, July 26 rise of 12,299.
Cases in Florida had stayed below 2,000 until June 13 with 2,581 and they often were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
The cases record was 15,300 was July 5 – the highest daily figure ever in the United States. The second highest is 13,965 on July 16.
In Palm Beach County, new cases were 420 compared with 486 the day before. The record was 1,171 July 5 for a total of 37,020, including residents and nonresidents.
Miami-Dade's cases increased 1,244 compared with 1,718 the day before, and Broward at 654 vs. 868. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise over one day was 77 in St. Lucie, 23 in Martin, 35 in Indian River and 12 in Okeechobee.
Deaths
Five times deaths surpassed 200. The state death record of 257 was set one week ago Friday after 225 Wednesday, 245 Tuesday, 252 one week ago Thursday, 216 one week ago Wednesday. Florida reported 120 deaths Thursday and 180 Friday.
Deaths were lower in past weekends' data. On Monday, they rose a U.S. high-73 and 62 on Sunday. There were back-to-back days of 77 the previous Sunday and Monday. The previous lowest death increase was 35 on July 13.
The first two deaths were announced on March 6. On June 16, Florida was in 11th place.
Florida's deaths have hit triple digits all within the past few weeks.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Saturday and not the number of fatalities that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. So far, the most deaths occurred on July 16 with 163.
In the state report Sunday, no deaths were removed because they were not determined to be caused by coronavirus.
Pinellas is in fourth place with 500 deaths, a rise of 3, and Hillsborough remained at 388 and Lee stayed at 334.
In South Florida, there were 51 of the 77 deaths reported for a total of 3,928 at 48.0 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent.
Deaths rose by 1,102 in the state over seven days for 13.5 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 98 for 11.8 percent. Two months ago the one-week figure was in the mid 200s. The U.S. figure is 4.5 percent with the world at 5.9 percent.
Miami-Dade climbed to 1,865, which is 196 more in one week. Broward increased to 803 with a rise of 58 in one week.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 21 states, including Iowa at 930, with 4 more Sunday Nevada is at 957, which is 26 ahead of Florida after gaining 8.
The state on Sunday identified 2 fatalities in Palm Beach County: an 84-year-old man and an 88-year-old woman. St. Lucie reported two women (78, 82) and a man (80). Martin added an 84-year-old man and a 74-yer-old woman. Indian River's fatality was an 88-year-old man and Okeechobee rose with two men (60, 75).
Testing
The total now is 3,991,826, fourth in the nation, behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. That Florida figure is 18.6 percent of Florida's population, though some people tested more than once.
The overall positive rate was a record 13.35 percent Sunday compared with 13.32 Saturday.
Several weeks ago the daily rate was around 2-3 percent but has risen to 12.07. The record is 20.71 percent on July 8 when there were 51,686 tests.
The record test total was 142,964 July 11.
In Palm Beach County, the first-time new cases positive rate was a two-week low of 7.1 percent after 7.6 the day before. They have remained at 10.0 percent and below for 12 days in a row. The high was 11.0 percent over two weeks on July 27.
Miami-Dade's figure also was a two-week low of 12.1 percent after 13.4 the day before and 12.8 three days earlier. Miami-Dade's highest was 26.4 on July 8. In Broward, the percentage was 8.7 percent after 9.7 for two days in a row and a two-week low of 8.3 six days earlier.
Elsewhere, St. Lucie was 7.6 after 8.7 the day earlier and a two-week low of 6.9 six days earlier. Martin posted 5.9 compared with 9.1 the day earlier and a 14-day low of 3.9 one week earlier. Indian River's latest figure was 5.7 percent after 5.6 the day before and a two-week low of 4.6 on July 25. Okeechobee's rate was 11.0 percent compared with 17.3 the day earlier and a two-week high of 30.2 two days earlier.
With more testing and no requirements for someone to take a test, the median age is at 40, but 42 for tests reported Saturday.
Palm Beach County has 37,020 cases out of 280,133 total tested for 13.2 percent overall, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything 10.0 percent and above is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 132,461 positive cases out of 682,232 tested for 19.4 percent, and Broward is second with 62,268 cases and 434,122 tested for 14.3 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 3,825 of 25,642 for 14.9 percent. In St. Lucie, it's 5,772 out of 42,981 for 13.4 percent, Indian River with 2,523 of 27,095 for 9.3 percent and Okeechobee 1,039 of 6,578 for 15.8 percent.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths.
It is 1.6 percent in the state for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 3.2 percent in the United States and 3.7 percent worldwide, which neared 734,000 deaths and passed 20.0 million cases Sunday.
Palm Beach County's rate was 2.5 percent, compared with Broward at 1.3 percent and Miami-Dade with 1.4 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 2.9 percent in St. Lucie, 2.5 percent in Martin, 2.2 percent in Indian River and 1.2 percent in Okeechobee.
Florida has 381 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 500 per million. New York, which represents 19.8 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,688 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 94.2 per million.
Age breakdown
The youngest deaths are a 9-year-old girl from Putnam as well as the two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward, who are the only three in the 5-14 age class.
There are 21 deaths in the 15-24 class with an increase of a 23-year-old man from Volusia. Monday's increases were a 16-year-old girl from Miami and 17-year-old boy from Manatee. Broward includes a 20-year-old man, as well a 16-year-old girl from Lee, a 17-year-old boy from Pasco and a 22-year-old woman from Palm Beach County.
Fifty-five people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus, which was no change.
A total of 2,716 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 25 in one day.
Ninety-two percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 62. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 26 percent age 55 and older and 6 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 8,892 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 122, and 185 were hospitalized, which was no increase. From ages 5-14, there are 20,832, an increase of 334 with 152 in the hospital at one time, which is an increase of 1.
From the infant to 54 age group, 382,302 of the 527,036 residents have tested positive. But in that group, 603 have died, an increase of 5, for a 0.16 death percentage.
From infant to 64, there are 450,643 cases. A total of 1,452 have died, an increase of 45 for a 0.32 percentage.
Cities
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 9,236, an increase of 115. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose 64 to 6,536 followed by Boca Raton at 4,983 up from 4,942, Boynton Beach at 3,2764 from 3,224 and Delray Beach at 2,518 vs. 2,486. A total of 807 in the county not designated by a city.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 3,409, an increase of 43, followed by Fort Pierce at 2,095, up 33, and Stuart with 1,844 vs. 1,837.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, increased by 3 to 372 compared with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 30,505 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 27,150 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 2,824 is in Palm Beach County, an increase of 17 compared with 23 the day before; 336 in Martin, which was no change; 369 in St. Lucie with an increase of 2, Indian River increased by 3 to 192 and Okeechobee remained at 99.
Long-term care
Forty-three percent of the deaths, 3,493 are residents and staff of long-term care, including 377 in Palm Beach County, which is second most in the state behind 631 in Miami-Dade. The state increase was 31 and in Palm Beach County had no change.
National
Since the first death was reported five months ago on Feb. 29, the toll has risen to 165,617, an increase of 534 Sunday, according to Worldometers.info.
Johns Hopkins reports 162,768, a gain of 1373.
Cases reached 5,199,444, with an increase of 47,849, according to Worldometers.info. They have exceeded 70,000 seven times, including a record 78,446 one week ago Friday.
Last Sunday in the U.S., there were 467 more deaths and 49,636 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 7,256 at 4.6 percent.
New York has the most deaths in the nation with 32,840, including 9 more Sunday, among the lowest since the outbreak, after a high of 799 in April.
Among other states in the top 10 for deaths: No. 2 New Jersey with 3, No. 4 Massachusetts 14, No. 8 Pennsylvania 2, No. 9 Michigan none for two days in a row, No. 10 Connecticut no data.
Also, No. 12 Georgia 13 and No. 13 Arizona 13.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 11.2 percent of the 4,798 additional deaths Sunday and 22.6 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 40,835 at 5.9 percent.
Last Sunday's death increase was 4,483.
Cases increased by 219,598, behind a record 289,648 on July 24.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 593 after a record 1,554 on July 29 at 101,136. Brazil added 22,213 cases for a total of 3,305,582 – which was 55.1 percent of the No. 1 U.S. total,
Mexico reported 292 more deaths late Sunday compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 52,298 in third place.
India added a world-high 1,013 deaths to rise to 443 and in fifth place. The Asian nation also reported 62,1717 cases one day after a record 65,156 for a third-place total of 2,214,137 behind the U.S. and Brazil.
Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom's deaths decreased from 65 to 8, among the lowest since the pandemic, for a total of 46,566. The daily high was 1,172. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 2 deaths. No. 7 France added and No. 8 Spain didn't report any data.
No. 9 Peru reported 228 deaths and No. 10 Iran had 163.
Russia is in fourth place in the world in cases with 887,536, including an additional 5,189. The nation gained 77 deaths for 11th place.
No. 17 Canada reported 6 deaths to rise to 8,976, as well as 236 cases.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," didn't report any data this weekend for 5,763 deaths in 22nd. Neighboring Norway remained at 256 for the sixth day in a row, as well as 39 more cases.
No. 26 China, the original epicenter of the world, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and added 49 cases Monday.
Japan added 1 deaths for 1,040 as well as 1,344 cases six days after a record 1,998. Cases have been above 1,000 for seven days in a row.
