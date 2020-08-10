Disney World to reduce park hours starting in September

After a dramatic drop in earnings, Disney announced it is cutting back on amusement park hours.
Disney World in Orlando just reopened to visitors July 11.
The parks were closed for four months due to the coronavirus pandemic. That resulted in an 85 percent drop in earnings for the parks from the same time frame in 2019.
Starting Sept. 8, Disney is trimming park hours.
Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios will close an hour earlier.
Epcot will close two hours earlier, and Animal Kingdom is shaving an hour off opening and closing times.
