Florida’s cases rise by 4,155, lowest in 48 days; deaths increase by 91

Florida's new coronavirus deaths remained under triple digits for the second day in a row, 91, as cases increased by 4,155, the lowest in 48 days, 3,276 on June 23, and tests passed 4 million, the Florida Department of Health announced Monday.
Total daily tests remained substantially under 100,000 at 58,153, among the lowest in two weeks, and the positive rate of daily tests increased to 12.26 from 12.07 when there were 95,341 tests. The positivity rate for first-time cases increased to 8.60 from 8.47, the lowest in two weeks and under the 10.0 percent target. The high was 12.03 on July 39.
Palm Beach County's fatalities increased by 5 to 931, second in the state behind Miami-Dade, after 2 on Saturday and a record 27 on Friday.
No new deaths were reported on the Treasure Coast with St. Lucie at 166, Martin at 94, Indian River at 56. Okeechokee, which reported its first 2 fatalities on July 25, had grown by 6 in one week to 12.
Miami-Dade climbed by 9 and Broward rose by 18. Manatee by a state-high 35 to 227.
Florida is in sixth place in the United States ahead of Illinois with 8,277 deaths of residents and 8,360 including nonresidents, which increased to 131. Illinois has 7,845, including 5 more Sunday.
Texas is in fifth place with 8,459 residents' deaths, including the addition of a U.S.-high 116 Sunday, compared with a record 322 last week. California reported 104 new deaths after a state-record 202 Wednesday, and is in third place overall with 10,293. Louisiana had the fourth-most deaths Sunday, 56, and is in 11th place.
Florida represented 13.0 percent of the cases and 14.3 percent of the deaths in the United State on Sunday.
New hospitalizations rose by 280 compared with 254 the day before.
Cases
Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 2.5 percent of the state's 21.48 million population with 536,961, second in the nation. In one week, cases have risen by 45,077 at 9.2 percent.
California is in first place overall with 554,160 cases, including the addition of 8,373, which was third in the nation Sunday. Texas had the third-most cases Sunday, 4,879 cases and is third overall with 486,362. New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fourth at 420,860 with 515 more.
Florida's case increase Sunday was the lowest since 4,752 one Monday ago.
Because of the impending arrival of Tropical Storm Isaias, most state testing sites were closed one week ago Friday through Monday with Sunday always closed. They reopened Tuesday.
Saturday's increase was 8,502, the first time in one week the number was above 8,000.
Friday's increase was 7,686 after Thursday's 7,650, Wednesday's 5,409, Tuesday's 5,446, Monday's 4,752 and last Sunday's 7,104, which at the time was the lowest since 6,336 on July 6 after the Independence Day weekend. One week ago Saturday the rise was 9,642.
The last time there were cases more than 10,000 was Saturday, July 26 rise of 12,299.
Cases in Florida had stayed below 2,000 until June 13 with 2,581 and they often were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
The cases record was 15,300 was July 5 – the highest daily figure ever in the United States. The second highest is 13,965 on July 16.
In Palm Beach County, new cases were 277, the lowest in several weeks, compared with 420 the day before. The record was 1,171 July 5 for a total of 37,297, including residents and nonresidents.
Miami-Dade's cases increased 1,162 compared with 1,244 the day before, and Broward at 630 vs. 654. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise over one day was 52 in St. Lucie, 13 in Martin, 18 in Indian River and 16 in Okeechobee.
Deaths
Five times deaths surpassed 200. The state death record of 257 was set one week ago Friday after 225 Wednesday, 245 Tuesday, 252 one week ago Thursday, 216 one week ago Wednesday. Florida reported 120 deaths Thursday and 180 Friday.
Deaths are lower in past weekends' data.
Sunday's rise was 77. Last Monday Monday, they rose a U.S. high-73 and 62 one Sunday ago. There were back-to-back days of 77 the previous Sunday and Monday. The previous lowest death increase was 35 on July 13.
The first two deaths were announced on March 6. On June 16, Florida was in 11th place.
Florida's deaths have hit triple digits all within the past few weeks.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Sunday and not the number of fatalities that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. So far, the most deaths occurred on July 16 with 163.
In the state report Monday, 94 new deaths were added since the previous report and 3 were removed because they were not determined to be caused by coronavirus for a net change of 91.
Remaining the same were Pinellas in fourth place with 500 deaths, No. 5 Hillsborough at 388 and Lee at 334.
In South Florida, there were 32 of the 91deaths reported for a total of 3,960 at 47.8 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent.
Deaths rose by 1,120 in the state over seven days (a daily average of 160) for 15.6 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 91 for 10.8 percent. Two months ago the one-week figure was in the mid 200s. The U.S. figure is 4.5 percent with the world at 5.9 percent.
Miami-Dade climbed to 1,874, which is 180 more in one week. Broward increased to 821 with a rise of 73 in one week.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 21 states, including Iowa at 930, with 4 more Sunday Nevada is at 957, which is 26 ahead of Florida after gaining 8.
The state on Monday identified 5 fatalities in Palm Beach County: 4 men (56, 73, 83, 91) and a 93-year-old woman.
Testing
The total now is 4,020,073, fourth in the nation, behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. That Florida figure is 18.7 percent of Florida's population, though some people tested more than once.
The overall positive rate was a record 13.36 percent Monday compared with 13.35 Saturday.
Several weeks ago the daily rate was around 2-3 percent but has risen to 12.07. The record is 20.71 percent on July 8 when there were 51,686 tests.
The record test total was 142,964 July 11.
In Palm Beach County, the first-time new cases positive rate remained under 8 percent for four days in a row, including 7.3 Sunday and a two-week low of 7.1 the day before. They have remained under 11 percent for 13 days in a row.
Miami-Dade's figure also was a two-week low of 10.7 percent after the previous low of 12.1 the day before. Hiami-Dade's highest was 26.4 on July 8. In Broward, the percentage was 9.5 percent after 8.7 the day before with the lowest 8.3 one week ago.
Elsewhere, St. Lucie spiked to 9.6 percent after 7.9 the day before and two-week low of 6.9 one week earlier earlier. Martin climbed to 10.8 percent compared with 5.9 cthe day earlier and a 14-day low of 3.9 on Aug. 1. Indian River's latest figure was 6.3 percent after 5.7 the day before and a two-week low of 5.8 on Aug. 1. Okeechobee's rate was 9.0 percent compared with 11.1 the day earlier and a two-week high of 30.2 three days earlier.
With more testing and no requirements for someone to take a test, the median age is at 40, which was the same for 40 for tests reported Sunday.
Palm Beach County has 37,297 cases out of 282,189 total tested for 13.2 percent overall, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything 10.0 percent and above is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 133,623 positive cases out of 688,913 tested for 19.4 percent, and Broward is second with 62,898 cases and 438,355 tested for 14.3 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 3,838 of 25,758 for 14.9 percent. In St. Lucie, it's 5,824 out of 43,255 for 13.5 percent, Indian River with 2,543 of 27,330 for 9.3 percent and Okeechobee 1,055 of 6,627 for 15.9 percent.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths.
It is 1.6 percent in the state for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 3.2 percent in the United States and 3.7 percent worldwide, which neared 734,000 deaths and passed 20.0 million cases Sunday.
Palm Beach County's rate was 2.5 percent, compared with Broward at 1.3 percent and Miami-Dade with 1.4 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 2.9 percent in St. Lucie, 2.5 percent in Martin, 2.2 percent in Indian River and 1.1 percent in Okeechobee.
Florida has 381 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 500 per million. New York, which represents 19.8 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,688 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 94.2 per million.
Age breakdown
The youngest deaths are a 9-year-old girl from Putnam as well as the two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward, who are the only three in the 5-14 age class.
There are 21 deaths in the 15-24 class with no change. The youngest in Palm Beach County is a 22-year-old woman.
Fifty-six people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus, which increased with the death of a 32-year-old man from Manatee.
A total of 2,735 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 19 in one day.
Ninety-two percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 62. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 26 percent age 55 and older and 6 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 8,954 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 62, and 189 were hospitalized, which was an increase of 4. From ages 5-14, there are 21,068, an increase of 236 with 157 in the hospital at one time, which is an increase of 5.
From the infant to 54 age group, 385,366 of the 531,217 residents have tested positive. But in that group, 613 have died, an increase of 10, for a 0.16 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 454,280 cases. A total of 1,472 have died, an increase of 20 for a 0.32 percentage.
Cities
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 9,304 , an increase of 68. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose 41 to 6,577 followed by Boca Raton at 5,045, up from 4,983, Boynton Beach at 3,302 from 3,276 and Delray Beach at 2,537 vs. 2,518. A total of 814 in the county not designated by a city.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 3,430, an increase of 21, followed by Fort Pierce at 2,120, up 25, and Stuart with 1,846 vs. 1,844.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, increased by 3 to 375 compared with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 30,785 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 27,366 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 2,843 is in Palm Beach County, an increase of 19 compared with 17 the day before; 336 in Martin, which was no change; 370 in St. Lucie with an increase of 1, Indian River increased by 3 to 195 and Okeechobee went from 99 to 100.
Long-term care
Forty-three percent of the deaths, 3,519 are residents and staff of long-term care, including 377 in Palm Beach County, which is second most in the state behind 631 in Miami-Dade. The state increase was 26 and in Palm Beach County had no change for two days in a row.
National
Since the first death was reported five months ago on Feb. 29, the toll has risen to 165,617, an increase of 534 Sunday, according to Worldometers.info.
Johns Hopkins reports 162,768, a gain of 1373.
Cases reached 5,199,444, with an increase of 47,849, according to Worldometers.info. They have exceeded 70,000 seven times, including a record 78,446 one week ago Friday.
Last Sunday in the U.S., there were 467 more deaths and 49,636 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 7,256 at 4.6 percent.
New York has the most deaths in the nation with 32,840, including 9 more Sunday, among the lowest since the outbreak, after a high of 799 in April.
Among other states in the top 10 for deaths: No. 2 New Jersey with 3, No. 4 Massachusetts 14, No. 8 Pennsylvania 2, No. 9 Michigan none for two days in a row, No. 10 Connecticut no data.
Also, No. 12 Georgia 13 and No. 13 Arizona 13.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 11.2 percent of the 4,798 additional deaths Sunday and 22.6 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 40,835 at 5.9 percent.
Last Sunday's death increase was 4,483.
Cases increased by 219,598, behind a record 289,648 on July 24.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 593 after a record 1,554 on July 29 at 101,136. Brazil added 22,213 cases for a total of 3,305,582 – which was 55.1 percent of the No. 1 U.S. total,
Mexico reported 292 more deaths late Sunday compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 52,298 in third place.
India added a world-high 1,013 deaths to rise to 443 and in fifth place. The Asian nation also reported 62,1717 cases one day after a record 65,156 for a third-place total of 2,214,137 behind the U.S. and Brazil.
Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom's deaths decreased from 65 to 8, among the lowest since the pandemic, for a total of 46,566. The daily high was 1,172. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 2 deaths. No. 7 France added and No. 8 Spain didn't report any data.
No. 9 Peru reported 228 deaths and No. 10 Iran had 163.
Russia is in fourth place in the world in cases with 887,536, including an additional 5,189. The nation gained 77 deaths for 11th place.
No. 17 Canada reported 6 deaths to rise to 8,976, as well as 236 cases.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," didn't report any data this weekend for 5,763 deaths in 22nd. Neighboring Norway remained at 2
