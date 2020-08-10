Florida couple says hospital lost body of infant who died

A Florida couple is suing a hospital after their infant son died and his body was lost.
The Tampa Bay Times reports Kathryn and Travis Wilson claim in the lawsuit that St. Joseph's Hospital lost the body of their son Jacob, who died only three days after he was born in February.
The lawsuit accuses the hospital of negligence and reckless infliction of emotional distress.
The hospital's owners have apologized for the parents' loss and say they are investigating exactly what happened.
The baby's body has yet to be located.
