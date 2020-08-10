Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis talks education, coronavirus

One day before students in Martin County head back to school, both in classrooms and virtually, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says parents should have a choice about their child's education.
"Here in Florida, we really believe in empowering parents with having a choice about the upcoming school year," DeSantis said during a roundtable discussion at Winthrop College Prep Academy in Riverview.
The governor was joined by Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran and other officials to discuss the 2020-21 academic year.
"There are going to be some parents that would prefer to remain in distance learning, and they have the right to do that," DeSantis said. "There's a lot of parents who really want their kids to have an opportunity to get to in-person classroom. So we want to see that as an option for students and parents throughout the state of Florida."
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 536,961 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 8,277 deaths.
