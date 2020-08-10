LIVE: Gov. DeSantis talks education, coronavirus

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
Education and the coronavirus pandemic are taking center stage on Monday as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hosts a roundtable discussion outside of Tampa.
The governor is joined by Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran and other officials at Winthrop College Prep Academy in Riverview.
The Florida Department of Health said there are 536,961 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, including 8,277 deaths.
