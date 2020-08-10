Man shot and killed in Loxahatchee

One man was shot and killed in Loxahatchee Monday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
The incident occurred just before 9 p.m. in the 16000 block of E. Edinburgh Drive.
Deputies learned the shooting happened following an altercation between two men. The victim was found dead at the scene.
Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are en route to the scene to investigate further.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
