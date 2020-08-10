Martin County students prepare to head back to school

Summer is winding down, and that means back to school.
Students in Martin County will begin classes on Tuesday, with nearly 40 percent of the student population starting classes online.
Superintendent Laurie Gaylord promises that students taking classes virtually will receive the same lesson as their peers inside the classroom. The only difference is their location.
Georgetown University professor Wendy Zajack said the best thing parents can do is to make sure your child and teacher have open lines of communication about what is working and what is not in the virtual environment.
To help stay up to date with deadlines, tests and assignments, she recommends creating a family calendar. This will also help ease stress and help students and parents stay ahead.
Learning spaces is also a useful tool for virtual classes. Experts say it is essential to distinguish the area of the house for learning and for playing by setting boundaries.
This will help kids stay mentally prepared and focused on their assignments.
