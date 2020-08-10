Some parents opposed to proposed changes to school reopening plan

The Florida Department of Education has offered a revised plan on reopening Palm Beach County schools. It's a proposal that empowers parents.
Yolaida Milanes is enjoying as much time with her two daughters as she can at the beach before school starts up again. She's looking forward to having her girls back in a classroom.
"Home school is really hard for them and they cannot learn that much that they would in school," she said.
Monday, the School District of Palm Beach County sent a letter to parents and staff letting them know they're looking at revising their reopening plans because of suggestions from the state.
After reviewing the district's plan, the Florida Department of Education suggested the district re-evaluate how students are brought back to campus once health conditions improve.
The school district had planned to bring back students in phases starting with pre-kindergarten. Instead, a new proposal would allow parents the choice to let their kids back on campus without phases by grades.
Some parents don't agree with the idea.
"They should do it staggering, little by little, little by little," one parent said.
What isn't changing is the year starting with distance learning that is still slated for Aug. 31. The district will discuss the proposed change at a meeting Wednesday afternoon.
