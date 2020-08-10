Superintendent wants to change way students return to campus

The School District of Palm Beach County could modify the way it brings students back to campus when it is safe to do so.
Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy said in a letter to parents and district employees that he has called a special school board meeting "to discuss re-entry options that may better accommodate our students and parents."
The announcement comes after state education officials requested a modification while the Florida Department of Education continues to review the district's reopening plan for the 2020-21 school year.
Fennoy said the district originally planned to bring students back in stages, starting with students in transition grades, including kindergarten, first, sixth and ninth grades.
However, after reviewing feedback collected from parent surveys, questionnaires and input from the state, Fennoy is now proposing that the return to brick-and-mortar schools "be based on parent choice, without any phasing of re-entry by grade level or program."
Fennoy said the school year will still begin with distance learning for all students, as planned, on Aug. 31. He maintained that the return to campuses should only take place when county health conditions permit it.
The school board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 2 p.m.
