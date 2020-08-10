Tropical wave in the Atlantic has 60% chance for development

A tropical wave moving away from the African Coast has been given a 60 percent chance for development.
Over the next few days, as this tropical wave moves west, it will be in an environment that is favorable for development and may become Tropical Depression No. 11 or possibly Tropical Storm Josephine.
However, computer models say it could run into some problems by the end of the week.
As the system approaches the Eastern Caribbean, it will encounter some pretty intense wind shear, and at present all the models have it falling apart by Friday or Saturday.
So, we'll continue to watch it, but at the moment it does not look like a threat of any kind to anyone.
