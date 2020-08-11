Business owners make plea for 2nd round of PPP help

Kimberly Leland's printing business in Royal Palm Beach is once again struggling to stay in operation.
"We absolutely could use more help," she said.
The Paycheck Protection Program money she received from the government allowed her to keep paying her employees for nine weeks. Now, the money is gone, but the pandemic remains.
"I'm hoping the government will find a way to help small businesses survive because it's the backbone of this country," Leland said.
Leland and other business owners who took advantage of the PPP loans cannot reapply to the program. Instead, they are now waiting on Congress to come up with a new plan.
Bill Herrle is with the National Federation of Independent Business in Florida.
"We've done the restart, and it hasn't been all we had expected," said Herrle.
Herrle's group is pushing for a second wave of loans to keep small businesses afloat into 2021. A recent survey from the Small Business Majority found one in four small businesses will fail in the next three months without any funding.
"Close to half 46 percent of businesses that have obtained PPP would apply for a second round if it were available," Herrle said.
Leland worries about the future of her business, which relies on the success of other companies.
"We've had so many customers go out of business and just close their doors," Leland said.
She isn't sure how long she will be able to continue with an ongoing drop in business and no help from the government.
Talks on a new PPP loan program are tied up in the ongoing debate over a new stimulus package for the country.
