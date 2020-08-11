COVID-19 testing site opens in Wellington

A walk-up COVID-19 testing site is opening in Wellington for all western communities’ residents age 12 and over.
Wellington has partnered with Premier Family Health to conduct tests at the Wellington Community Center, located at 12150 Forest Hill Blvd.
The tests will be available by appointment for both symptomatic and asymptomatic residents beginning Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Everyone will be required to wear a mask at the testing site and bring a photo ID.
The site is not conducting COVID-19 antibody tests at this time.
To schedule an appointment, click here or call 561-753-2484.
