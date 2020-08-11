Deputies investigate domestic-related shooting in Indiantown

August 11, 2020 at 9:35 AM EDT - Updated August 11 at 10:10 AM

Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a domestic-related shooting in Indiantown on Tuesday.

Deputies said the shooting happened Tuesday morning in the Booker Park area.

Authorities said one person was shot and the suspect was taken into custody.

Exclusive video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed a single-family home blocked off with yellow crime scene tape, a crowd standing just outside the tape, and several deputies on scene interviewing neighbors.

No other information has been released.

