Man shot, killed in West Palm Beach; police searching for shooter

The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred along the 500 block of 46th Street Tuesday evening.
Officers responded to a gun detection alert at 8:21 p.m. and located an adult male dead at the scene.
Officers established a perimeter and actively searched for the shooter from 45th through 48th Street, but according to the department a K9 officer did not locate the shooter and the perimeter was cleared.
During the search, police asked the public to shelter in place and call 911 if they notice anyone suspicious on their property.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
