Martin County to consider new mask mandate later this month

The debate over wearing masks will be coming back before Martin County commissioners.
Over the weekend, the county's month-long mask mandate expired.
By a 4-1 vote, commissioners agreed Tuesday to give public notice that they will consider a new ordinance at their meeting in two weeks on Aug. 25.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
With some of the county's coronavirus numbers dropping, and with school starting Tuesday, commissioners want to make sure that if they pass another mandate, it is clearly defined.
"I hope that will give us a chance to see a lot more data. Our numbers right now have dipped below 10 percent, and there was a lot of discussion on that baseline. What do we want to see?" Martin County commissioner Stacy Hetherington said.
Commissioner Doug Smith said many small business owners told him that their revenue improved during the mandate because customers felt safe.
Facial coverings are still required for employees in Martin County who work inside grocery stores, restaurants, retail stores and gyms.
Scripps Only Content 2020