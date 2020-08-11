Martin County schools welcome back students with new precautions

Summer vacation is over and its back to school for teachers and students in Martin County. Due to the pandemic, all schools throughout will look different with new safety protocols and procedures in place.
Classes at Stuart Middle School will begin at 9:10 a.m. on Tuesday. Superintendent Laurie Gaylord is expected to stop by and visit several other schools in the district to welcome students faculty and staff back to school
WPTV spoke with the districts director of public information & community relations, Jennifer Deshazo about the new changes.
Due to social distancing guidelines from the Centers For Disease Control, student's desk will be spaced out a minimum of six feet.
The district has also developed a clinic for students who are experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19.
In the event that a students becomes sick during the day, they would be sent there and parents would be called to pick them up. Students must then stay home and quarantine for a minimum of two weeks.
The district has also invested more than $2 million in personal protective equipment which includes face masks, hand sanitizers and cleaning supplies.
"We’ve purchased hand sanitizer, we’ve purchased cleaner, we have electrostatic sprayers for every school where custodians and plant operators can go in very quickly and spray down an entire classroom or building with chemicals design to treat COVID-19," Deshazo said. "We’ve got teacher kits if they want to clean more frequently than the custodians are able to get in there during the day."
The district has also purchased thermometers for teachers faculty and staff in the event that child becomes sick and there's a need to check their temperature.
