Palm Beach County residents appeal mask mandate ruling

Lawyers for a group of Palm Beach County residents are appealing a judge's decision to deny them a temporary injunction to block a countywide mask mandate.
Attorneys for the five plaintiffs filed a notice of appeal Monday.
The lawsuit claims the county's emergency order requiring masks in public places to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus was unconstitutional.
But Judge John Kastrenakes wrote in his ruling last month that there is no "constitutional or protected right to infect others."
Palm Beach County commissioners voted unanimously in June to approve the mask mandate, despite objections from an impassioned group of residents who spoke against such an ordinance.
County Administrator Verdenia Baker last month extended the order for an additional 30 days. It now remains in effect until at least Aug. 23.
The matter now goes to the Fourth District Court of Appeal.
