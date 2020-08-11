Police searching for truck hauling mattresses that caused fatal crash in Stuart

Stuart police are trying to locate and identify a vehicle they say caused a fatal traffic accident in Stuart.
The incident happened on July 31 at around 10:45 p.m. on US 1, between Luckhardt and Indian River streets.
Police said a white late model, 4-door Chevy Silverado was traveling southbound on US 1 when one of the mattresses being hauled fell into the roadway causing the fatal crash.
Police are asking anyone with a similar vehicle who would've been hauling mattresses, or anyone with information on this case to please contact Detective Sudhoff by email at asudhoff@ci.stuart.fl.us or call 772-220-3908.
