Tropical Depression 11 forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Depression 11 formed Tuesday afternoon in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression could become Tropical Storm Josephine by Wednesday night, said forecasters.
The depression has maximum sustained winds of about 35 mph with higher gusts.
Based on current models runs, it appears this depression will have more of a northwesterly track the rest of the week, taking it north of the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico by the weekend.
Also over the weekend, it appears conditions will become a lot less conducive for development, and the depression could fall apart as it turns more northerly, well-east of the Bahamas.
