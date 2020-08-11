Tropical Depression 11 gradually strengths

Tropical Depression 11 formed Tuesday afternoon in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression could become Tropical Storm Josephine by Wednesday night, said forecasters.
As of 11 p.m., the depression has maximum sustained winds of about 35 mph with higher gusts. The depression is moving toward the west near 14 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Wednesday. A west-northwestward motion at a similar forward speed is forecast to begin Wednesday night and continue through the rest of the week.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Guide
The depression is expected to become a tropical storm by Wednesday night, but it's not expected to have any impact in South Florida.
Scripps Only Content 2020