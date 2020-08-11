Tropical disturbance has 90% chance of development

A tropical disturbance southwest of the Cape Verde Islands now has a 90 percent chance for development. It is likely that this will develop into a Tropical Depression or even Tropical Storm Josephine over the next few days.
Based on current models runs, it appears this disturbance will have more of a northwesterly track the rest of the week, taking it north of the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico by the weekend.
Also over the weekend, it appears conditions will become a lot less conducive for development, and this disturbance will fall apart as it turns more northerly, well-east of the Bahamas.
We'll continue to watch it and keep you up to date.
