Tropical disturbance has 90% chance of development

Tropical disturbance has 90% chance of development
August 11, 2020 at 11:25 AM EDT - Updated August 11 at 11:40 AM

A tropical disturbance southwest of the Cape Verde Islands now has a 90 percent chance for development. It is likely that this will develop into a Tropical Depression or even Tropical Storm Josephine over the next few days.

Based on current models runs, it appears this disturbance will have more of a northwesterly track the rest of the week, taking it north of the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico by the weekend.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Guide

Also over the weekend, it appears conditions will become a lot less conducive for development, and this disturbance will fall apart as it turns more northerly, well-east of the Bahamas.

We'll continue to watch it and keep you up to date.

Scripps Only Content 2020