United Way continues fight against child hunger as new school year begins

WPTV and United Way of Palm Beach are partnering to address the rising need for hunger relief in South Florida.
Since March, the United Way of Palm Beach County reported a 200% spike in the number of area residents who are considered food insecure.
As children get ready to begin the new school year, the nonprofit is preparing to assist more than 114,000 Palm Beach County students who may qualify for free and reduced lunch.
United Way of Palm Beach County is also teaming up with the United Way affiliates throughout the Treasure Coast to shed light on the growing gap in resources.
“In Palm Beach County, the side effect of trying to flatten the curve of the coronavirus has greatly impacted our local workforce,” reads a statement from United Way of Palm Beach County. “Many individuals who were gainfully employed, but still living paycheck to paycheck, have been laid off and now find themselves facing sudden economic strain.”
This week’s virtual food drive is part of WPTV’s Bill Brooks' Food For Families.
The event is usually held close to Thanksgiving, but is taking place early to assist families who have been affected by COVID-19.
Donations from the community will benefit families all across South Florida and can be directed towards a specific county.
Bill Brooks' Food For Families is named in honor of former WPTV Vice President and General Manager, Bill Brooks.
Brooks was the former general manager of WPTV from 1981-1998.
He died after a battle with cancer.
To make a donation text HungerHelp to 41444 to donate any amount or call 561-364-3245 on August 14.
