Dolphins sign former FAU defensive tackle

The Miami Dolphins have signed former Florida Atlantic defensive tackle Brandin Bryant.
Miami announced the signing Wednesday morning.
Bryant made his NFL debut last season with the Cleveland Browns, playing in four games with three tackles (two solo).
An undrafted free agent in 2016, Bryant spent most of that year on the New York Jets practice squad.
After spending the 2017 season on injured reserve, Bryant also played two seasons in the Canadian Football League.
The 26-year-old played in 41 games for the Owls from 2012-15, recording 130 total tackles, including 57 solo, and 13.5 sacks.
