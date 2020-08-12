Investigation into 'suspicious objects' closes road in Boynton Beach, prompts evacuations

Boynton Beach police are investigating 'suspicious objects' found in the area of Congress Ave. and Od Boynton Road.
Officers have shut down the Old Boynton Road from Congress Avenue to Renaissance Commons Boulevard, the Oakwood Square Shopping Center, and the south end of the Town Center Shopping Center near Target and Best Buy.
According to police, as an abundance of caution officers evacuated Poinciana West Apartment, the homes along Hoadley Road and the Oakwood Square Shopping Center.
Bomb Squad is at the scene to assist with the investigation.
Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
