LIVE: Palm Beach County School Board to vote on return to brick-and-mortar schools

Palm Beach County school leaders will make a major decision on Wednesday about how students will return to brick-and-mortar schools when it's safe to do so.
During a virtual school board meeting, board members will vote on an amended reopening plan for the 2020-21 academic year.
Proposed revisions to the Palm Beach County School District reopening plan says brick-and-mortar school campuses will reopen to students one week after the county joins phase two.
The school year is currently scheduled to begin in Palm Beach County on Monday, Aug. 31 with distance learning only for all students.
According to the school board's agenda, Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy on Wednesday will present an amended plan that would have students "return to brick and mortar in-person instruction when county health conditions permit, to be based on parent choice, without any phasing of re-entry by grade-level or program."
Fennoy said Wednesday that no matter what the board decides, parents will have a choice. He said when students return to campuses they will be required to wear face coverings at schools and on the buses. Plexiglass will also be installed at high-contact areas, such as the front offices of schools.
The superintendent said school leaders will look at how other schools in other parts of the state and country are conducting in-person teaching to help with their plan.
School board member Marcia Andrews said Wednesday she thought the school district's reopening plan was in the process to get approved. Andrews said she found out from the superintendent "that we are really in trouble with our plan, and we had to make these changes."
The board heard about 40 minutes of public comments from residents and teachers concerned about returning to campus while coronavirus cases remain high.
Palm Beach County teacher Brenda Monse, 61, who has an autoimmune disease, said Wednesday she will take a leave of absence without pay and health insurance if in-person teaching resumes.
Other speakers said they are concerned about the ventilation at schools and the mandating of wearing masks at schools by teachers and students.
Staggered Approach To Reopening
Under the School District of Palm Beach County's current reopening plan, which has not been approved by the state, students would return to brick-and-mortar schools in a staggered approach once health conditions are safe.
Pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, first grade, sixth grade, ninth grade, ESE centers, and alternative education sites would begin in-person classroom instruction first.
In the next stage, students in second grade, third grade, seventh grade, and tenth grade would be allowed to return to class.
In the final stage, all students in pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade could return to in-person instruction.
However, under Fennoy's amended plan which he will present on Wednesday, parents would have the choice of whether they want their children to return to in-person classroom instruction, or remain in distance learning at home.
