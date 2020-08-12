Man arrested in connection to Loxahatchee fatal shooting

A man was arrested Wednesday evening in connection with a fatal shooting of another man that occurred in Loxahatchee Monday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said that, after further investigation, detectives found probable cause to arrest Humberto Delcampo.
The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 16000 block of East Edinburgh Drive.
Delcampo faces a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm.
He was booked at the Palm Beach County jail and was expected to appear in court Thursday morning.
