Man shot, killed in West Palm Beach; police searching for shooter

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in West Palm Beach.
The shooting occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday along the 500 block of 46th Street.
Officers arrived and found a man dead at the scene.
Police established a perimeter from 45th through 48th streets to search for the shooter, but their efforts were unsuccessful.
During the search, police asked the public to shelter in place and call 911 if they noticed anyone suspicious on their property.
The victim was later identified as Desmond Rattary, 24, of Riviera Beach.
