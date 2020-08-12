Martin Co. classroom to quarantine for coronavirus concerns

A group of Martin County elementary school students will have to quarantine for the next two weeks because of the coronavirus.
The school district said Wednesday the quarantine affects students in one classroom at Seawind Elementary School near Hobe Sound.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus | Back to School
Also, students on one bus route have been told to stay home for 14 days after one student showed possible symptoms of COVID-19.
It is unclear how many students this will impact.
Wednesday was the second day of school for Martin County students.
The school district released the following statement on the matter:
“We continue to ask all of our students and employees to stay home if they are experiencing symptoms of illness. This is our number one risk mitigation strategy ... it cannot be stressed enough.”
