Palm Beach County School Board to vote on return to brick-and-mortar schools

Palm Beach County school leaders will make a major decision on Wednesday about how students will return to brick-and-mortar schools when it's safe to do so.
At a 2 p.m. virtual school board meeting, board members will vote on an amended reopening plan for the 2020-21 academic year.
The school year is currently scheduled to begin in Palm Beach County on Monday, Aug. 31 with distance learning only for all students.
According to the school board's agenda, Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy on Wednesday will present an amended plan that would have students "return to brick and mortar in-person instruction when county health conditions permit, to be based on parent choice, without any phasing of re-entry by grade-level or program."
Under the School District of Palm Beach County's current reopening plan, which has not been approved by the state, students would return to brick-and-mortar schools in a staggered approach once health conditions are safe.
Pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, first grade, sixth grade, ninth grade, ESE centers, and alternative education sites would begin in-person classroom instruction first.
In the next stage, students in second grade, third grade, seventh grade, and tenth grade would be allowed to return to class.
In the final stage, all students in pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade could return to in-person instruction.
However, under Fennoy's amended plan which he will present on Wednesday, parents would have the choice of whether they want their children to return to in-person classroom instruction, or remain in distance learning at home.
