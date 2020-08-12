Palm Beach County teachers can bring their school-aged children to classrooms

Palm Beach County teachers who are struggling with child care for their kids when distance learning begins later this month have a helpful option available to them.
Keith Oswald, the deputy superintendent of the School District of Palm Beach County, said teachers will be allowed to bring their own school-aged children with them if they want to teach from their classroom.
There will be tight protocols in place for the supervision and movement of children on campus. School principals will monitor the program.
Oswald said the district has received several messages from teachers requesting they have this option available to them.
The deputy superintendent added the district is working to be supportive of the situation these teachers are in, who have their own school-aged children to look after.
The School District of Palm Beach County is encouraging all teachers to use their classroom for virtual learning when the school year begins on Monday, Aug. 31.
