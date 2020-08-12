South Fla. residents share thoughts on Biden picking Harris

The choice of Sen. Kamala Harris marks the first time a woman of color is on the ticket to be next in line for the presidency.
WPTV spoke Wednesday to South Florida residents to get their reaction.
Shenetria Moore shared her thoughts on Harris being named as a contender for vice president.
"Historically, history is again being made right before our eyes," Moore said.
A veteran and the owner of her own marketing firm, Moore produced a calendar of up-and-coming black male leaders in a year when a woman of color is now in the headlines.
"The historic nature of this candidacy can't be overstated. This is a really big deal," said U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, a Democrat from Boca Raton.
Veneisha Pierre helped lead some of the protests for police reform in Palm Beach County this past spring.
Some who took part in the protests in the spring calling for police reform are viewing the Harris selection as a positive sign.
"We just hope when she's in that position, if they become president and vice president, they actually do what they're saying they'll do for us," Pierre said.
"It changes everything, so now a little girl's dream, it's a reality because she can see it. Sometimes it takes seeing it in order to believe it can really happen. So, it definitely inspires hope, not just in the younger generation, but older, all people, all mankind," Moore said.
It seems there will be little time to dwell on the historic nature of Harris' selection.
While Florida's two Republican senators have not commented on her candidacy, the president and other Republicans already have attacked her liberal positions.
