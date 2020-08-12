Spurrier: Playoff can go on without Big Ten, Pac-12

Spurrier said he agrees with the SEC's decision to delay the start of the season and play a 10-game, conference-only schedule, believing the student-athletes "deserve to go play the game." He admitted that it will be "a little unusual" to crown a national champion without the participation of the Big Ten or Pac-12, but still believes the four-team College Football Playoff can go on between the champions of the remaining Power 5 conferences -- Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12 Conference and SEC -- and an at-large team.