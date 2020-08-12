State adds 212 coronavirus deaths to move into 5th in U.S.; cases up 7,109

California is in first place overall with 586,056 cases, including the addition of a U.S.-high 11,645 Wednesday but the state reported more than half were from a backlog created by a data reporting error. Texas had the third-most cases, 6,200 and is third overall with 506,82. New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fourth at 422,703 with 700 more.