State's coronavirus death toll rises by record 276; cases increase by 5,831

Florida set the record for most new reported coronavirus deaths 276, beating the former mark by 19 and the highest in the nation, as cases increased by 5,831, the 17th day in a row they have remained under 10,000, the Florida Department of Health announced Tuesday.
Total daily tests still remained substantially under 100,000 at 66,962, among the lowest in two weeks, and the positive rate of daily tests spiked to 14.70 from 12.26 the day before when there were 58,153 tests. The two-week low was 11.67 last Wednesday. The positivity rate for first-time cases increased to 10.30 from 8.58, nearly lowest in two weeks and under the 10.0 percent target. The high was 12.03 on July 39.
Palm Beach County's fatalities increased by 4 to 940, second in the state behind Miami-Dade, after 5 Sunday y and a record 27 on Friday.
On the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie rose by a record 14 to 180 -- two more than the previous mark -- as Martin increased by 5 to 99 and Indian River went up by 1 to 5. Okeechokee, which reported its first 2 fatalities on July 25, remained at 12.
Miami-Dade and Broward each rose by 35.
Florida is in sixth place in the United States ahead of Illinois with 8,553 deaths of residents and 8,385 including nonresidents, which rose by 1 to 132. Illinois has 7,866, including 20 more Tuesday.
Texas moved into fourth place ahead of Massachusetts with the addition of 220 deaths for a total of 8,710. Massachusetts gained 10 for a total of 8,751.
California reported 109 new deaths and is in third place overall with 10,648.
Florida represented 18.4 percent of the deaths and 10.7 percent of the cases in the United States on Tuesday, according to Worldometers.info.
New hospitalizations rose by 508 compared with 280 the day before.
Deaths
Six times Florida's deaths surpassed 200. The state death record of 257 was set one week ago Friday after 225 Wednesday, 245 last Tuesday, 252 one week ago Thursday, 216 one week ago Wednesday. Florida reported 91 deaths Monday after 77 Sunday.
Deaths are lower in past weekends' data.
The first two deaths were announced on March 6. On June 16, Florida was in 11th place.
Florida's deaths have hit triple digits all within the past few weeks.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Monday and not the number of fatalities that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. So far, the most deaths occurred on July 16 with 165.
In the state report Tuesday, 277 new deaths were added since the previous report and 1 was removed because they were not determined to be caused by coronavirus for a net change of 276.
Pinellas rose by 13 to 513 in fourth place and Hillsborough went up by 7 to 395 in fifth place. No. 6 Lee climbed by 17 to 351.
In South Florida, there were 94 of the 276 deaths -- 34.6 percent -- reported for a total of 4,054 at 47.4 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent.
Deaths rose by 1,151 in the state over seven days (a daily average of 164) for 15.5 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 79 for 9.2 percent. Two months ago the one-week figure was in the mid 200s. The U.S. figure is 4.6 percent with the world at 5.9 percent.
Miami-Dade climbed to 1,909, which is 183 more in one week. Broward increased to 856 with a rise of 91 in one week.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 20 states and tying Iowa with 6 more deaths for 940. Nevada is at 981 after gaining 18.
The state on Tuesday identified 4 fatalities in Palm Beach County: 3 men (61, 81, 89) and a 78-year-old woman. The St. Lucie fatalities were 8 men (53, 67, 68, 72, 79, 79, 92, 93) and 6 women (63, 71, 88, 88, 90, 91). Martin County reported 2 men (69, 89) and a 90-year-old woman. Indian River's death was a 94-year-old woman.
Cases
Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 2.5 percent of the state's 21.48 million population with 542,792, second in the nation.
In one week, cases have risen by 45,472 at 9.1 percent.
California is in first place overall with 574,411 cases, including the addition of a U.S.-high 12,500 Tuesday. Texas had the second-most cases, 8,913 and is third overall with 500,260. New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fourth at 422,003 with 667 more.
Florida's case increase Monday was 4,155, the lowest since June 23 when there were 3,276.
Florida's case increase Sunday was 6,229 after Saturday's 8,502, the first time in one week the number was above 8,000.
The last time there were cases more than 10,000 was Saturday, July 26 rise of 12,299.
Cases in Florida had stayed below 2,000 until June 13 with 2,581 and they often were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
The cases record was 15,300 was July 5 – the highest daily figure ever in the United States. The second highest is 13,965 on July 16.
In Palm Beach County, new cases were 344 compared with 277 the day before. The record was 1,171 July 5 for a total of 37,297, including residents and nonresidents.
Miami-Dade's cases increased 1,507 compared with 1,162 the day before, and Broward at 707 vs. 630. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise over one day was 96 in St. Lucie, 14in Martin, 12 in Indian River and 12 in Okeechobee.
Testing
The total now is 4,055,587, fourth in the nation, behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. That Florida figure is 18.9 percent of Florida's population, though some people tested more than once.
The overall positive rate was a record 13.38 percent Tuesday after 13.36 Monday.
Several weeks ago the daily rate was around 2-3 percent but has risen to 14.70. The record is 20.71 percent on July 8 when there were 51,686 tests.
The record test total was 142,964 July 11.
In Palm Beach County, the first-time new cases positive rate increased to 8.6 percent after being under 8 percent for five days in a row, including 7.3 percent the day before. The highest over two weeks was 10.7 percent on Aug. 3.
Miami-Dade's figure 13.5 percent after a two-week low of 10.8 one day earlier. Miami-Dade's highest was 26.4 on July 8. In Broward, the percentage was 10.2 percent compared with 9.4 percent the day.
Elsewhere, St. Lucie spiked to a two-week high of 14.9 percent compared with 9.6 percent the day before and two-week low of 6.9 on Aug 2. Martin decreased from 10.3 percent to 6.3 percent in one day and a two-week low of 5.8 on Aug. 1. Indian River's figure was 7.2 percent compared with 6.3 the day before and a 14-day low of 5.1 last Thursday. Okeechobee's rate was 25.6 percent when there were 100 tests after 9.9 the day before with 182 tests and a two-week high of 30.2 fourdays earlier.
With more testing and no requirements for someone to take a test, the median age is at 40, and 43 for tests reported Monday.
Palm Beach County has 37,641 cases out of 284,448 total tested for 13.2 percent overall, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything 10.0 percent and above is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 135,130 positive cases out of 696,031 tested for 19.4 percent, and Broward is second with 63,065 cases and 442,737 tested for 14.4 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 3,852 of 25,887 for 14.9 percent. In St. Lucie, it's 5,920 out of 43,693 for 13.5 percent, Indian River with 2,555 of 27,423 for 9.3 percent and Okeechobee 1,077 of 6,690 for 16.1 percent.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths.
It is 1.6 percent in the state for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 3.2 percent in the United States and 3.6 percent worldwide, which neared 745,000 deaths and passed 20.5 million cases Tuesday.
Palm Beach County's rate was 2.5 percent, compared with Broward at 1.4 percent and Miami-Dade with 1.4 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 3.1 percent in St. Lucie, 2.6 percent in Martin, 2.2 percent in Indian River and 1.1 percent in Okeechobee.
Florida has 381 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 502 per million. New York, which represents 19.6 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,688 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 94.7 per million.
Age breakdown
The youngest deaths are a 9-year-old girl from Putnam as well as the two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward, who are the only three in the 5-14 age class.
There are 21 deaths in the 15-24 class with no change. The youngest in Palm Beach County is a 22-year-old woman.
Fifty-nine people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus, which increased by 3: a 27-year-old man from Volusia, a 27-year-old woman from Okaloosa and a 33-year-old man from Manatee.
A total of 2,809 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 74 in one day.
Ninety-three percent of the fatalities are 55 and older, an increase of 1 percentage point, and 62 percent are 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 26 percent age 55 and older and 6 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 9,063 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 109, and 194 were hospitalized, which was an increase of 5. From ages 5-14, there are 21,378, an increase of 310 with 168 in the hospital at one time, which is an increase of 11.
From the infant to 54 age group, 389,263 of the 536,981 residents have tested positive through Monday. But in that group, 634 have died, an increase of 21, for a 0.16 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 458,967 cases. A total of 1,543 have died, an increase of 71 for a 0.34 percentage.
Cities
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 9,401 an increase of 97. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose 63 to 6,577 followed by Boca Raton at 5,096, up from 5,045, Boynton Beach at 3,331 from 3302 and Delray Beach at 2,557 vs. 2,537. A total of 818 in the county not designated by a city.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 3,495, an increase of 65, followed by Fort Pierce at 2,149, up 29, and Stuart with 1,853 vs. 1,846.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, increased by 3 to 378 compared with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 30,785 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 27,952 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 2,873 is in Palm Beach County, an increase of 30 compared with 19 the day before; 337 in Martin, which was an increase of 1; 378 in St. Lucie with an increase of 8, Indian River increased by 2 to 197 and Okeechobee went from 100 to 103.
Long-term care
Forty-three percent of the deaths, 3,638 are residents and staff of long-term care, including 381 in Palm Beach County, which is second most in the state behind 635 in Miami-Dade. The state increase was 119 and in Palm Beach County it wengt up by 4.
National
Since the first death was reported five months ago on Feb. 29, the toll has risen to 167,749, an increase of 1,504 on Tuesday the highest since 1,567 on May 27, according to Worldometers.info.
Johns Hopkins reports 164,536, a gain of 1,136.
Cases reached 5,305,957, with an increase of 54,519, according to Worldometers.info. They have exceeded 70,000 seven times, including a record 78,446 one week ago Friday.
Last Tuesday in the U.S., there were 1,360ore deaths and 54,648 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 7,411 at 4.6 percent.
New York has the most deaths in the nation with 32,857, including 10 more Monday, among the lowest since the outbreak, after a high of 799 in April.
Among other states in the top 10 for deaths: No. 2 New Jersey with 11, No. 8 Pennsylvania 27, No. 9 Michigan 7, No. 10 Connecticut none.
Also, No. 12 Georgia a state-record 122, No. 13 Arizona 45, No. 18 North Carolina 63, No. 19 South Carolina 49, No. 22 Alabama 45. No. 23 Washington, the original epicenter in the United States, reported 20.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 22.9 percent of the 6,561 additional deaths Tuesday and 22.5 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 41,198 at 5.9 percent.
Last Tuesday's death increase was 6,325.
Cases increased by 266,121, behind a record 289,648 on July 24.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 1,242, second in the world behind the U.S., after a record 1,554 on July 29 at 103,099. Brazil added 54,519 cases for a total of 3,112,393 – which was 58.7 percent of the No. 1 U.S. total.
Mexico reported 926 more deaths late Tuesday compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 492,522 in third place.
India added 835 deaths to rise to 46,188and in fifth place. The Asian nation also reported a record 61,252 for a third-place total of 2,267,470 behind the U.S. and Brazil.
Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom's deaths increased from 21 to 102 for a total of 46,628 in fourth place. The daily high was 1,172. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 6 deaths. No. 7 France added 14 and No. 8 Spain gained 5.
No. 9 Peru reported 225 and No. 10 Iran had 184.
Russia is in fourth place in the world in cases with 897,599, including an additional 4,945. The nation gained 130 deaths for 11th place.
No. 17 Canada reported 4 deaths to rise to 8,991, as well as 289 cases.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," reported 5 deaths for 5,770. Neighboring Norway remained at 256 for the eighth day in a row, as well as 67 more cases.
No. 26 China, the original epicenter of the world, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and added 25 cases Wednesday.
Japan added 5 deaths for 1,052 and 938 after being above 1,000 for eight days in a row.
