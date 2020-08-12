State's coronavirus death toll rises by record 276; cases increase by 5,831

Total daily tests still remained substantially under 100,000 at 66,962, among the lowest in two weeks, and the positive rate of daily tests spiked to 14.70 from 12.26 the day before when there were 58,153 tests. The two-week low was 11.67 last Wednesday. The positivity rate for first-time cases increased to 10.30 from 8.58, nearly lowest in two weeks and under the 10.0 percent target. The high was 12.03 on July 39.