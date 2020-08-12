United Way supports Treasure Coast Food Bank during critical relief effort

Since mid-February, Treasure Coast Food Bank has provided more than 2 million meals to people in need of food throughout the Treasure Coast.
Treasure Coast Food Bank’s efforts are supported by numerous grants from the United Way of Indian River County’s COVID-19 Community Response Fund. To date, Treasure Coast Food Bank has received $140,000 from the fund.
"Each time we hold a mobile distribution or get a call requesting a home delivery, we hear a story of how lives have been upturned by the COVID-19 outbreak," said Judith Cruz, President and CEO of Treasure Coast Food Bank.
Donation from the community to the United Way of Indian River County’s COVID-10 Community Response Fund have made it possible for the nonprofit to provide food, healthcare and other essential needs to families hit hard by the pandemic.
"The Treasure Coast Food Bank plays a pivotal role in serving the food insecure of Indian River County, and has been a good partner with United Way of Indian River County," said Chief Executive Officer Michael Kint. "Particularly in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, Treasure Coast Food Bank has worked with many new partners to provide the needed food supports."
Treasure Coast Food Bank has seen the need for food increase 200 percent across the region as many people remain out of work.
The Florida National Guard has also helped distribute groceries since there’s a shortage of volunteers.
Cruz says many volunteers are senior citizens and have been unable to assist the food bank due to stay-at-home guidelines.
The food bank is also managing the increased demand for home deliveries for people who can’t risk going out or don’t have transportation.
“We have so many people seeking help for the first time in their lives,” said Cruz. These grants from the United Way of Indian River County are helping people get through these difficult economic times that, unfortunately, will affect some families for many months, and we are extremely grateful to everyone who has contributed.”
Treasure Coast Food Bank has partnerships with various food pantries across the region.
WPTV and United Way affiliates across the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast are partnering to address the rising need for hunger relief in South Florida.
This week the community is encouraged to make donations to WPTV’s Bill Brooks' Food For Families virtual summer food drive.
The event is usually held close to Thanksgiving, but WPTV decided to add another event during the summer season to assist families who have been affected by COVID-19.
Donations from the community will benefit families all across South Florida and can be directed towards a specific county.
Bill Brooks' Food For Families is named in honor of former WPTV Vice President and General Manager, Bill Brooks.
Brooks was the former general manager of WPTV from 1981-1998.
He died after a battle with cancer.
