Boynton Beach man arrested after discovery of pipe bombs

A Boynton Beach man is under arrest after police say several pipe bombs were found near a strip mall on Wednesday night.
Gregory Haasze, 34, has been arrested for 26 counts of making, possessing, throwing, projecting, placing, or discharging a destructive device.
Police said the bombs were found in the area of Congress Avenue and Old Boynton Road, following reports of a loud noise in the area on Wednesday.
Officers shut down the Old Boynton Road from Congress Avenue to Renaissance Commons Boulevard, the Oakwood Square Shopping Center, and the south end of the Town Center Shopping Center near Target and Best Buy, but they have since reopened.
According to police, out an abundance of caution, officers evacuated Poinciana West Apartment, the homes along Hoadley Road, and the Oakwood Square Shopping Center.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad Unit responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.
A resident told WPTV she had to wait for more than an hour to get home.
"Since the Fourth of July, there have been really loud noises in the neighborhood," the neighbor said. "The only thing that could make that kind of sound is a bomb. I've never heard anything that loud before. When you're outside it hurts your ears it's so loud."
Police said residents were eventually able to get back in their homes by 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Scripps Only Content 2020